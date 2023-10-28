Lay minister stabbed while praying novena inside chapel in Alcoy town

A LAY minister was stabbed while leading a novena inside a chapel past 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, Sitio Malarig, Barangay Nug-as, Alcoy town.

The victim was identified as Justino Alvarado, 72, a farmer and resident of the said place.

His 50-year-old attacker Luciano Amay, who is also a farmer, fled and is now being hunted by the police.

Police Corporal Vanessa Ibarra, spokesperson of Alcoy Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the victim was leading a novena leading up to their fiesta celebration when the culprit, who was reportedly intoxicated, suddenly barged in and stabbed Alvarado without warning.

The victim was able to parry the attack and was only hit in his left arm.

The accused allegedly harbored resentment for the victim.

Amay will be facing frustrated murder rap. (GPL, DVG, TPT)