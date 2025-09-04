LBC express appoints new CEO

LBC Express has appointed Enrique V. Rey Jr. as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1, 2025, succeeding Mike A. Camahort, who is retiring after 16 years of leading the country’s largest logistics and courier service provider.

Rey, known for his background in business strategy and transformation, will work alongside incoming chief finance officer Rosalie H. Infantado and chairman Rene E. Fuentes to drive operational excellence and innovation.

Under Camahort’s leadership, LBC expanded globally, strengthened e-commerce logistics, and launched its Corporate Solutions division, now a key revenue driver.

As the company celebrates its 75th year, the new leadership team seeks to build on this legacy and reaffirm LBC’s role as the trusted logistics partner of Filipinos

worldwide.