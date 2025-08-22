LBC strengthens logistics leadership

LBC Express Inc. has reaffirmed its dominance in the logistics industry after being named the Top Deconsolidator by the Bureau of Customs–Manila International Container Port for the first half of 2025. The award, presented on Aug. 12, 2025, highlights the company’s efficiency in cargo handling and consistent compliance with Customs regulations. LBC, long regarded as a trusted partner of businesses and overseas Filipinos, has been a frequent recipient of the recognition, reflecting its operational expertise and strong collaboration with government agencies. Executive vice president-chief operating officer for International sales and operations Rene Fuentes, said the honor reflects the hard work of its people and the trust of customers, adding that LBC remains committed to faster, more secure and more efficient cargo flow to support trade and everyday Filipinos. / KOC