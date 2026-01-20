LCP chief hails ‘unity’ in Sinulog 2026

SINULOG 2026 was more than a festival; it was a profound encounter with faith, culture, and inter-city unity. This was the impression of San Juan Mayor and League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) National President Francis Zamora after experiencing Sinulog for the first time.

Zamora recalled his four-day immersion, highlighted by the warmth of the Cebuano people and the deep-seated devotion to the Señor Sto. Niño.

Among his most striking memories was the dawn seaborne procession. Riding alongside thousands of devotees, he witnessed the intense reverence for the miraculous image. Despite heavy rain on his arrival, the weather cleared for the seaborne parade — a phenomenon many locals attribute to the Sto. Niño’s blessing.

“Yung tiwala ng mga Cebuanos to Sto. Niño, not just Cebuanos, but everyone who went here to celebrate Sinulog and those who have faith in Sto. Niño…Yung tiwala na yun, yung devotion na yun, nararamdaman ko talaga dito sa Sinulog,” Zamora said.

(The trust of the Cebuanos in the Santo Niño — not just Cebuanos, but everyone who came here to celebrate Sinulog and those who have faith in the Santo Niño… that trust, that devotion, I truly feel here at Sinulog.)

Zamora fully participated in the festivities, joining Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival in the solemn foot procession and walking the Grand Parade route at the Cebu City Sports Center adorned in traditional festival attire. He noted that despite millions in attendance, the atmosphere remained peaceful and celebratory throughout hotels, restaurants, and city streets.

Cebu holds special significance for the Mayor as the birthplace of Christianity in the Philippines, making the event stand out among other regional festivals he has attended.

Institutional Ties

Beyond the religious celebration, Zamora’s visit strengthened diplomatic bonds. On Jan. 16, he led the signing of sister-city agreements with Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

The ceremony was hosted by Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro and attended by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano. Additionally, San Juan issued resolutions to enter future partnerships with Cebu Province, Cebu City, and Talisay City.

Looking ahead, Zamora expressed interest in San Juan fielding its own float for Sinulog 2027 to symbolize mutual cooperation.

This visit marks Zamora’s second major engagement in the region, following a P2-million donation from San Juan and the LCP to Cebu Province and Bogo City after the 2025 earthquake. / DPC