LCP condemns VP Sara's threat vs. PBBM

THE League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP), representing 149 member cities nationwide, has strongly condemned the act of Vice President Sara Duterte, which “threatened” the stability of the government led by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In a statement signed by LCP acting national president and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte and LCP national chairman and Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, the LCP called the Vice President’s outburst as “reckless and unbecoming of her office,” citing concerns over comments suggesting harm against top government officials, including the President and the First Family.

“Any suggestion or statement that the Vice President would be harmed and the heinous instruction of retaliation to, in turn, harm the President, the First Lady, the Speaker of the House, or any key government official is deeply irresponsible and a grave threat to our democracy and the rule of law,” reads a portion of the statement.

Public claim

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Duterte publicly claimed that she had hired an assassin to kill President Marcos Jr., his wife and the Speaker of the House of Representatives if she were to be killed.

She made it clear that the threat was serious and not a joke.

In response, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin referred the “active threat” to an elite presidential security unit for “immediate proper action.” It was unclear what specific measures would be taken against the

Vice President.

The Presidential Security Command immediately increased security for President Marcos and categorized the Vice President’s public threat as a national security matter.

Threat to democracy

The LCP emphasized that such rhetoric is a grave threat to democracy and public safety, urging an end to inflammatory remarks and divisive behavior.

“The Filipino people deserve unity and decisive action, not unnecessary and harmful bickering,” it said.

LCP said that the use of public funds by the Office of the Vice President must be addressed in a manner befitting the gravity of public trust, not through accusations, name-calling, or divisive conduct.

“We, the 149 members of the League of Cities of the Philippines, demand an immediate cessation of all inflammatory rhetoric and personal attacks,” LCP said. / CDF