Lea Salonga attends BTS concert in Busan

Broadway star Lea Salonga shared photos on Instagram from her trip to Busan, where she attended BTS’ Arirang concert on June 12, 2026.

“Feet hurt... legs are rubbery... but boy what a day! Seeing BTS in Busan was worth it!” the singer-actress wrote in her caption.

Lea also posted a photo of herself holding an official BTS light stick while inside the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

In an interview on the “What A Life!” podcast, Salonga revealed that BTS helped her get through a difficult period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“2020. COVID, and everybody’s stuck at home. I don’t know, I was just going through quite a bit in my life. The isolation, even though my friends and I were making an effort to stay in touch with each other. Watching my kid navigate that kind of isolation from friends — that’s a big ask of somebody that young and impressionable and vulnerable,” she recalled.

She said it was when she discovered BTS’ song “Dynamite” that her journey as a fan of the Korean group began.

“I have such great respect for them as songwriters, as performers, as musicians, just as artists, and discovering who writes so much of their material. Just how they relate to one another and how they are with their fans.” / TRC