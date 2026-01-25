Lea Salonga reacts to Ricky Martin photo with Hudson Williams

Broadway star and international singer Lea Salonga was among those who commented on a recent Instagram post by global pop icon Ricky Martin, which featured actor Hudson Williams.

“RICKY!!! I LOVE HUDSON SO MUCH!!!” Salonga wrote in the comments section of Martin’s post.

Martin captioned the photo: “Pre-show dinner in Milan. Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbor @hudsonwilliamsofficial.”

The photo was taken during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, earlier this month.

Also drawing attention from netizens was a comment from Martin’s former husband, Jwan Yosef, which some online users noted, though no further context was provided.

Williams also responded in the comments, writing “Fabulous conversation,” followed by a heart emoji.

Williams, who gained wider attention through the series “Heated Rivalry,” has not spoken publicly about his sexual orientation. Online discussion has previously focused on his close friendships with co-stars, though no statements have been made addressing speculation. / TRC S