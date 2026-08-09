Lea Salonga’s IG post liked by BTS’ V

LEA Salonga couldn’t hide her excitement after BTS member V liked one of her Instagram posts.

The post featured a video of V performing “FYA” during BTS’ concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 1, 2026.

“Thanks, V, for looking into my camera! You truly are special!” Lea wrote in the caption.

In earlier posts, the Broadway singer and actress shared photos and videos of herself and her child, Nic Chien, enjoying the concert.

“I didn’t take too many fancams this time. Given our seats, I wanted to take them in with my own eyes!” she added.

“Once again, lots of Pinoy ARMY! Thank you, BTS, for such a fantastic show!!! Huge shoutout to the dancers! We felt like you were dancing just for us!!!”

Last June, Lea also attended BTS’ concert in Busan, South Korea, where she praised BTS ARMY for being down-to-earth.

Lea has long been known as a dedicated ARMY. She has previously shared her BTS 2021 Winter Package merchandise with pride.

BTS is scheduled to visit Manila for three shows in March 2027. / TRC