'Lead With Integrity': Cebu City Marks 89th Charter Day

CEBU City leaders are calling for unity, integrity and genuine public service as the city celebrates its 89th Charter Day. Marking the occasion on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, officials reminded government workers that true leadership is measured by how well they serve the people, especially after a year filled with tough challenges.

Honoring the past

Mayor Nestor Archival paid tribute to Vicente Rama, regarded as the “Father of Cebu City” for authoring Commonwealth Act 58, which paved the way for Cebu to become a chartered city. He reminded the public that the city’s charter is not merely a legal document but a continuing responsibility shared by leaders and citizens. Archival said public servants must lead with integrity to keep the founders’ legacy alive.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña was represented by his chief of staff, Raymund Paul Taboada, due to prior commitments outside the city. Through Taboada, Osmeña said that Cebu City’s progress has long been anchored on discipline and accountability.

He shared that the true measure of governance is not in what officials claim to have accomplished, but in what citizens actually experience. This includes safer streets, efficient services, and restored trust in the government.

How the City is celebrating

Tuesday’s commemoration marks the city’s political autonomy under Commonwealth Act 58. The law was signed by Manuel L. Quezon on October 20, 1936, inaugurating Cebu as a chartered city on February 24, 1937.

The day began with a mass at Plaza Sugbu officiated by Rev. Fr. Josephus Remonde, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony led by Archival and Cebu City Police Office Director Col. George Ylanan. Despite earlier invitations, none of the former mayors attended the morning ceremonies.

The City allocated an estimated P3,558,500 for the 89th Charter Day celebration. This includes P682,500 for the wreath-laying, P2,611,000 for a testimonial dinner and production, and P265,000 for a "History of Charter" photo exhibit at Ayala Center Cebu. Prior to the main event, the Human Resource Development Office also organized a Praise activity on February 20.

The celebration culminated in a testimonial dinner honoring individuals who contributed to the city’s development.

Awardees were recognized for contributions in various fields.

Among the Outstanding Individuals, Elreen Ann Ando was cited for her achievements in sports as a two-time Olympian and multi-medalist in the Southeast Asian Games and World Championships, bringing pride to Cebu.

Nilo Ferrater Rusiana was honored for his 28 years of service in the music ministry at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, where he served as organist and soloist.

Posthumous awards were also conferred on individuals who left lasting legacies.

Max Sherwin Limpag was recognized for his work in environmental protection and heritage preservation through journalism.

Errol “Budoy” Marabiles was honored for promoting Cebuano culture through music, particularly for popularizing Cebuano reggae and supporting community advocacies.

Rosario Chua was cited for her work in literacy and education, including transforming the Cebu City Public Library into the country’s first 24/7 public library.

Rosa Carmen Tenazas was recognized as a pioneer in science and as the first female archaeologist in the Philippines.

Several institutions will also be recognized, including the Center for Industrial Technology and Enterprise, Mayari Animal Rescue Organization Inc., the Municipality of Haarlemmermeer, and Roble Shipping Inc. Ten Charter Day plaques and 80 Mayor’s Special Awards were also given during the event. / CAV