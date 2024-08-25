Leaders and Legacies: A National Heroes Day reflection on Philippine Presidents

As we observe National Heroes Day, 17 individuals come to mind — those who have shouldered, and in some cases continue to shoulder, the immense responsibility of leading the Pearl of the Orient Seas and its millions of citizens: the Philippine Presidents. This article reflects on the historical lows and highs of each leader, acknowledging that, despite criticisms, their contributions have played a part in shaping our relatively young nation:

Emilio Aguinaldo: Aguinaldo led the fight for independence but is shadowed by the controversial execution of Andres Bonifacio, which has sparked debates over his intentions. Filipino historian Arius Raposas said in an interview on March 22, 2019 that Emilio Aguinaldo “qualifies” as a hero but reminded viewers then that they “shouldn’t see heroes and villains black and white because everyone’s human. They have their flaws.” Raposas said that in spite of this, Aguinaldo still played a very important role as a military figure during a pivotal time in the middle of a revolution.

Manuel L. Quezon: Quezon faced allegations of corruption and authoritarian tendencies yet championed the national language and provided refuge to Jewish refugees during World War II. This was highlighted in the full-length documentary “An Open Door: Holocaust Haven in the Philippines” wherein historian Sharon Delmendo said, “Quezon, like most Filipinos, was Catholic and yet he developed an affinity for Jews because he felt that there was a sense of symbolic brotherhood between Filipinos and Jews.”

Jose P. Laurel: Often seen as a collaborator during the Japanese occupation, Laurel made difficult and pragmatic decisions aimed at protecting Filipinos from the worst of the war’s atrocities. His presidency during this tumultuous period is marked by efforts to preserve the nation’s dignity. “The Japanese could not control him. So I think it’s a very big injustice that the textbooks claim that he led a puppet government,” said University of the Philippines (UP) Dilliman history professor Ricardo Jose in a 2021 interview for daily digital newscast.

Sergio Osmeña: A quiet but resolute leader, Osmeña restored the Commonwealth government post-war. Despite criticisms of his reserved leadership style, his role in the country’s recovery was crucial. Journalist Frederic S. Marquardt wrote in 1962: “Sergio Osmeña’s long life was filled with many great services to his country, but none of them surpassed his voluntary relinquency of the presidency of the Philippines in the fall of the war year of 1943. That office was the goal of his political life. He undoubtedly wanted it more than anything else. But he gave up the presidency to which he was legally entitled. If history records a similar example of self-abnegation in any nation in the world, it has escaped my attention.”

Manuel Roxas: Tasked with rebuilding a war-ravaged nation, Roxas faced criticism for policies that favored American interests, notably the Parity Rights Amendment. Nonetheless, his economic recovery programs laid the groundwork for the Philippines’ post-war reconstruction. “Widely regarded as “the nation-builder,” President Roxas was the architect of the first Master Economic Plan, the first known in developing Asia, which spurred the Philippines’ return to normalcy and economic growth after the war,” read an April 2007 press release published by the Philippine Senate.

Elpidio Quirino: Quirino battled a communist insurgency and faced allegations of corruption during his presidency. However, he played a key role in the country’s post-war recovery, implementing social welfare programs and restoring the nation’s international standing. Raposas wrote an interesting fact about Quirino on his Facebook page, Filipino Historian, in November 2022: “In 1950, President Elpidio Quirino delivered his State of the Nation Address (SONA) while confined in a hospital in the United States. The address was broadcast via radio, the first time it was transmitted to Congress via said medium.”

Ramon Magsaysay: Despite criticism of his populist approach, Magsaysay’s legacy as a champion of the common people endures, particularly in rural development. Filipino Historian published on March 17, 2023: “President Ramon F. Magsaysay died with 24 others in a plane crash at Mount Manunggal in Cebu, ending the hopes for unification between the two major political parties in the Philippines. The Douglas C-47 Skytrain aircraft used, named Mt. Pinatubo, was newly acquired by the Philippine Air Force, having less than 100 hours of logged flight.”

Carlos P. Garcia: Garcia advocated for economic nationalism with his “Filipino First” policy, which prioritized Filipino businesses but strained foreign relations. “There is a godless way of life that is based purely on materialism, in which acquisition is seen as the greatest good. Since they see obtaining things as the ultimate goal, they feel there is no need for strong spiritual foundations. We adamantly reject such a viewpoint. We cannot accept purely materialistic ideologies. We would rather believe in God in poverty than betray God in wealth. This is a basic creed for democracy, and we will never forget it,” Garcia said in a speech on May 6, 1960 to the Legislative Yuan, the unicameral legislature of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Diosdado Macapagal: Macapagal struggled with economic challenges during his presidency but his decision to move Independence Day to June 12 reinforced the Philippines’ national identity. “[Macapagal] deviated from the austerity of Garcia’s ‘Filipino First’ policy, shifting to free enterprise measures, decontrol of the economy and allowing the country to borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This devalued the Philippine peso from 2 pesos to around 4 pesos to the US dollar. On the other side of the coin, economic growth posted better numbers at 5.5 percent annual average, compared to the Garcia administration’s 4.6 percent annual average and to the Marcos administration’s 4.7 percent annual average (first two terms, 1965-1973),” posted the Filipino Historian on Sept. 28, 2023.

Ferdinand Marcos: The Marcos regime is infamous for martial law, human rights abuses and widespread corruption, yet he also played a significant role in modernizing the country’s infrastructure and establishing cultural institutions. A glimpse into Marcos’ mindset is provided by his diary entries — available on the Philippine Diary Project website. On Feb. 20, 1972, he wrote: “At what point of anarchy would a Julius Caesar take over the [U.S.] government as a dictator? Although... it may be difficult to control the U.S. from one central point as it has too many centers of power.”

Corazon Aquino: Aquino restored democracy after the fall of Marcos but faced numerous challenges, including coup attempts and economic difficulties. “When a subservient parliament announced my opponent’s victory, the people then turned out in the streets and proclaimed me the President of all the people. And true to their word, when a handful of military leaders declared themselves against the dictatorship, the people rallied to their protection. Surely, the people take care of their own. It is on that faith and the obligation it entails that I assumed the Presidency,” said Aquino in her speech before the joint session of the US Congress on Sept. 18, 1986.

Fidel V. Ramos: Ramos brought political stability and economic reforms that spurred growth during his presidency. However, his administration also faced human rights concerns. Ramos had a distinguished military career, including combat against communist guerrillas and deployment in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. “He also represents the passing of a generation... the Korean War veterans in our country. The South Koreans, of course, are still very grateful about it, but Filipinos are not aware,” said Filipino writer Manuel L. Quezon III in honor of the former President’s passing in 2022.

Joseph Estrada: His administration was marked by populist policies aimed at helping the poor but his tenure was overshadowed by allegations of corruption. Filipino political scientist Alexander R. Magno wrote in Southeast Asian Affairs (2001): “On the last day of trial before the holiday break, a senior bank executive gave explosive testimony before the Senate sitting as an impeachment trial court… [Clarissa Ocampo] told the court that Estrada, under a false identity, was the true owner of several bank accounts holding hundreds of millions of pesos.”

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo: Macapagal-Arroyo survived numerous political challenges, including allegations of election fraud and corruption, while implementing economic reforms that contributed to growth. “In her first State of the Nation address, she called for an end to political bickering and presented her agenda to win the war against poverty,” wrote Gene S. Navera, in a paper published by UP-Center for Integrative and Development Studies. “But despite exerting her best efforts to steer the country towards economic development, Mrs. Arroyo’s sincerity remained in question. Pundits observed and criticized her ‘weather vane’ character and her apparent ‘over-eagerness to be elected in 2004.’”

Benigno Aquino III: Known for his “Daang Matuwid” (Straight Path) campaign against corruption, Aquino III’s administration made strides in transparency and governance. However, it was also criticized for its handling of major disasters and security incidents. “Despite the hesitancy, the reluctant president, when he was there, he was serious, despite his faults, he gave dignity to the presidency,” said historian and history professor Xiao Chua in light of the former’s President passing on June 24, 2021.

Rodrigo Duterte: Duterte’s war on drugs drew global condemnation due to alleged extrajudicial killings but his administration also focused on infrastructure development and peace efforts in Mindanao. Duterte’s presidency is a controversial chapter in Philippine history. “He threatened to leave the UN, called the EU ‘hypocritical,’ and compared his war on drugs to the Holocaust. He referred to former US President Barack Obama as the ‘son of a whore,’ but his spokesman said he regretted it when Mr Obama cancelled a meeting. He swore at the Pope for causing traffic jams on his visits, and said God was ‘stupid’ in a largely devout Catholic country,” wrote the BBC in an article published on May 9, 2002.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.: Marcos Jr’s legacy is still being written, carrying the burden of his father’s controversial past while attempting to focus on unity, economic recovery and navigating geopolitical tensions. “We shall seek, not scorn dialogue, listen respectfully to contrary views, be open to suggestions coming from hard thinking and unsparing judgment but always from us, Filipinos.” read the prepared speech of President Marcos Jr. on the occasion of his inauguration on June 30, 2022.