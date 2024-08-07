Leaning electric pole on Fuente Osmeña Rotunda

A CONCRETE electric pole inside Fuente Osmeña Rotunda, nestled among the verdant trees, has raised safety concerns. The pole is leaning to the right, posing a potential hazard to the park's numerous visitors.
Given that the rotunda frequently serves as a venue for outdoor activities, attracting thousands of people, it is crucial to address this issue promptly.
A team responded to the scene at 12:03 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, after SunStar posted this concern on April 11, 2024. (via Russel Tigbao)