Cebu

Leaning electric pole on Fuente Osmeña Rotunda

Leaning electric pole on Fuente Osmeña Rotunda
Photo by Russel Tigbao

A CONCRETE electric pole inside Fuente Osmeña Rotunda, nestled among the verdant trees, has raised safety concerns. The pole is leaning to the right, posing a potential hazard to the park's numerous visitors.

Given that the rotunda frequently serves as a venue for outdoor activities, attracting thousands of people, it is crucial to address this issue promptly.

A team responded to the scene at 12:03 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2024, after SunStar posted this concern on April 11, 2024. (via Russel Tigbao)

