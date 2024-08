THIS leaning post is located near Bank of Commerce in front of Fuente Osmeña circle in Cebu City.

Calling Cebu City Councilor Gerry Guardo the Chairman of City Hall's Technical Infrastructure Committee to bring to the attention of the company that owns the leaning utility pole to immediately address the problem to avoid any untoward incident.

Photo was posted on SunStar Cebu's Facebook page on April 14, 2024. (SunStar Cebu)