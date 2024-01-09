'Learn Smart' program reaches mountain village in Boljoon

PLDT Inc. (PLDT), its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and Cebu Normal University (CNU) have joined forces to enrich the educational experience of both learners and teachers at San Antonio Integrated School (SAIS) in Boljoon town, Cebu by donating #LearnSmart kits, a printer and educational books.

“Driven by our commitment to ensure that no learner gets left behind, PLDT and Smart’s #LearnSmart program encourages the use of digital technology to enhance learning, especially in hard-to-reach areas. Reinforcing CNU’s goal to empower Barangay San Antonio, we hope that this support will not just boost the education of SAIS students but also prepare them to serve and improve their community,” said Marylou Gocotano, Visayas relations head, stakeholder management at PLDT and Smart.

Barangay San Antonio, where SAIS is located, is among the far-flung communities in Boljoon. Characterized by an abundance of Philippine cinnamon trees, the barangay is one of the beneficiaries of CNU’s and the National Economic and Development Authority’s project to expand the cinnamon industry in Cebu, one of the province’s growing industries which is seen to boost the province’s economic growth.

“Barangay San Antonio has so much to offer in the development of the cinnamon sector in the province. We wanted to enable the community by supporting the education of the young children in the barangay, being the ones who will benefit from and will continue to promote these resources in the future,” said Dr. Genara Pacaña, director of Institute for Research in Innovative Instructional Delivery, and officer-in-charge of Internationalization, Open Distance Learning and Continuing Education and Lifelong Learning at CNU.

The #LearnSmart kits and educational materials provided by PLDT, Smart and CNU will assist teachers in enhancing the learning experience of their students. Each LearnSmart kit includes a SmartBro LTE Pocket Wi-Fi and a flash drive containing learning materials such as storytelling videos, “Maging Laging Handa” videos, and CVIF Dynamic Learning Program learning activity sheets.

“My heart is truly filled with joy as we receive these donations from CNU, PLDT and Smart. We are grateful to these institutions for partnering with us to provide quality education to our students and enable us to produce globally competitive individuals with the help of technology,” said Kianey Iceal Navarro, Principal 1 of SAIS.

This effort is part of PLDT and Smart’s #NoLearnerLeftBehind advocacy and supports the Group’s commitment to helping the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 on Inclusive Quality Education.