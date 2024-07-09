LearnCon delegates safe in Lapu amid Monday downpour

Despite the downpour that inundated parts of northern Cebu on Monday, no reports of flooding were recorded in public schools serving as billeting quarters for around 3,000 delegates of the Learners’ Convergence (LearnCon) Philippines 2024 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan told reporters on Tuesday, July 9, that the Department of Education (DepEd) monitored the situation and confirmed that there was no flooding.

Marigondon National High School, Marigondon Elementary School, Bankal National High School, Looc National High School, Basak Elementary School, Pusok Elementary, and Science and Technology Education Center are the seven assigned billeting quarters for the national event.

Chan said the City assured participants’ safety and security by deploying police personnel, the Philippine Red Cross, and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to the billeting quarters.

LearnCon PH, an annual youth leadership program initiated by DepEd, aims to foster and develop future leaders through meaningful discussions about culture, health, safety, and sports.

Lapu-Lapu City is hosting this year’s LearnCon, involving 228 school division offices across 17 regions in the Philippines.

Activities, expectations

Ishlauren Maucesa, a student from Babag, Lapu-Lapu City, acknowledged the importance of holding such educational initiatives in the country as it helps high schoolers like him to be educated on various topics about leadership and nation-building.

Likewise, Dyan Fabroa and Eugene Abuloc, teachers from Region XI, who have attended the past two LearnCon events in 2022 and 2023, said that this week-long activity will give students and chaperones the opportunity to converge and become better citizens.

“We are really looking forward to this event, in Marikina last year, the learners were the ones who had simultaneous sessions. Now, the chaperones are also part of the activities,” said Abuloc.

Fabroa added that the delegates from Davao Region are particularly excited about the heritage tour part of the LearnCon.

Scheduled for July 12, the Cebu City Heritage Tour will provide an overview of Cebu’s local traditions and history, showcasing the city’s diverse heritages just before the delegates’ departure.

Aside from the heritage tour, a project pitching event will take place, where 17 selected projects will be presented for seven minutes each before a live audience and a panel of judges.

Shawn Ivann, a student from the National Capital Region, shared with SunStar Cebu his excitement about what’s ahead for LearnCon 2024 emphasizing the new cultures that will be introduced to him.

A learner from Eastern Visayas, who asked not to be named, also looks forward to meeting new youth leaders from all regions.

Throughout the LearnCon, a boot camp and simultaneous sessions will be conducted to enhance skill-building, critical thinking, and collaboration skills among other student leaders.

LearnCon 2022 and 2023 were held in Punta Princesa, Palawan, and Marikina City, Manila, respectively. / DPC with reports from Jerry Yubal, VSU intern