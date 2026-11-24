In her video message following her eviction from the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) house, Cianne Dominguez thanked her supporters, fans and fellow housemates.

The It’s Showtime co-host described her four-week stay in Pinoy Big Brother Collab Edition 3.0 as an experience where she “learned so much.”

Evicted alongside Cianne on Saturday, Nov. 21, was Kapuso housemate Nicole Fortuna. The two received the lowest percentages of public votes to save, with Cianne garnering 3.98 percent and Nicole receiving 23.92 percent.

“I had the best four weeks of my life in Kuya’s house,” said Nicole, who hails from Bohol. / TRC