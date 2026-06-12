Learners earn during summer

AS CLASSES begin to open for the new school year, many students are looking back on how they spent their summer vacation finding summer jobs and managing small businesses instead of resting at home. For some learners, summer jobs are a way to gain experience, earn money, and prepare for future school expenses.

“My summer job this year is crocheting. I make handmade crochet items such as flowers, keychains, and other small crafts that I can sell or accept as custom orders,” said Devine Q. Daraydo. According to Daraydo, she decided to spend her summer break working to become more productive while improving her skills and earning.

“I wanted to spend my vacation productively instead of just staying at home all the time,” she said. “Crocheting helps me earn extra income, but it also teaches me patience, creativity, and how to manage customers and orders.”

On the other hand, Gwen Arribado, who works as a saleslady at Pelyn’s Lechon, said she worked because of financial needs, especially before entering Grade 12.

“I am planning to provide for myself this coming Grade 12 level,” Arribado said.

Arribado said she struggled with a lack of sleep while working. Despite this, she emphasized that the experience helped her become more determined to finish her studies.

Drixie B. Pugahan, working as a laundry attendant, shared that family responsibilities also became one of the reasons for taking a summer job.

“I decided to do summer job to help my mom since naay day na siya ra usa sa laundryhan and medjo maglisod man siya og lihok kay na injure iyang tiil. So if motabang ko niya kay ma lessen iyang hago nya tagaan man sad ko og labor fee bahalag gamay,” she said.

(I decided to do a summer job to help my mom since there are days when she is all alone at the laundry shop and she has a bit of a hard time moving because her foot was injured. So if I help her, it lessens her fatigue, and she also gives me a labor fee, even if it is just a small amount.)

As the summer vacation comes to an end, many students have shown interest in summer jobs, using the summer break as an opportunity to work, gain experience, earn extra income, lessen the burden on their families, and prepare for future responsibilities. (Nikki D. Hangka / Mactan National High School-SHS)