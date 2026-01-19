Learning crisis starts at home

NEW findings suggest that the struggle for literacy in Central Visayas does not begin in the classroom, but likely starts in homes where essential tools for brain development are missing. While national attention often focuses on teacher shortages and curriculum changes, data indicates that children are falling behind years before they ever enter a kindergarten class.

National findings raise local concerns

A portion of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2) Final Report, released on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, shows that fewer than half of Filipino households with children aged zero to four possess essential learning materials. Only 48 percent of households have educational toys, and just 40 percent have children’s books.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Department of Education 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez on Monday, Jan. 19, to determine how these national figures translate specifically to the provinces within the region. Jimenez has yet to respond as of press time.

Gaps in early childhood infrastructure

The report outlines a systemic lack of support for the “first 1,000 days” of a child’s life. Across the country, more than 4,600 barangays lack a functional Child Development Center (CDC), despite mandates requiring one in every community. This shortage places pressure on local government units in Central Visayas to bridge the gap.

Even where centers exist, quality is often inconsistent. Nationally, only 14.2 percent of CDCs have been upgraded in the last decade to meet current standards. This situation leaves many facilities without safe or age-appropriate learning materials.

Disparities in local government spending

The quality of a child’s early education often depends heavily on the wealth of their municipality. The Edcom 2 report highlights that while resource-rich local governments can invest hundreds of thousands of pesos in early learning, some low-income municipalities allocate as little as P1,900 annually per center. This amount is insufficient to replace basic play resources, creating a disadvantage for children in geographically isolated areas.

Why the first 1,000 days matter

The stakes involve the cognitive development of the region’s youngest residents. Children aged zero to two receive the least support across homes and community-based programs, as most available resources are designed for older preschoolers.

Without access to books, toys and caregiver-guided interaction, children miss critical stimulation. This leads to deficits in foundational literacy, numeracy and self-regulation that are difficult to correct once formal schooling begins.

Voices and perspectives

Edcom II executive director Dr. Karol Mark Yee described the situation as a “silent crisis.”

“The fact that less than half of Filipino households have access to basic early learning tools like books and educational toys shows how early disadvantage is already taking root,” Yee said.

The commission also noted that misconceptions fuel this deficit. Surveys found that 97 percent of parents believe children under five are “too young” to learn, a belief that likely contributes to low enrollment rates in early childhood programs in the Visayas and beyond.

What comes next

The full extent of the education crisis will be detailed when Edcom 2 releases its complete Final Report on Jan. 26. This document consolidates over a hundred studies and will provide the basis for potential policy changes.

Locally, the focus remains on how regional education officials and local government units in Central Visayas will respond to these findings and whether specific data for Cebu and Bohol will be made available to guide local reforms. / CDF