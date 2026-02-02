Leaving Siquijor? Prepare to pay the P50 'tourism ecological fee'

THE Local Government of Siquijor will begin collecting a tourism ecological fee from visitors leaving the island starting February 1, 2026.

Under Ordinance No. 2022-006, both domestic and foreign tourists will be charged P50 upon departure. Senior citizens and students will pay a discounted fee of P40, while children aged six and below are exempted.

Local residents are also exempted, provided they present valid identification such as a government-issued ID, cedula, or barangay certification.

According to the ordinance, the collected fees will be used to support environmental protection, promote sustainable development, and help preserve Siquijor’s natural and cultural heritage.

The measure, however, has drawn mixed reactions. Some critics described the fee as “unfair to businesses and tourists,” while others voiced frustration over local management, citing poorly maintained facilities at several tourist destinations.

In response, the Tourism Office defended the ordinance, saying the fees are minimal compared to those charged in other island destinations. Officials emphasized that the primary goal of the initiative is to safeguard and sustain Siquijor’s environment and culture amid growing tourism. (Jen Hershe Alterado, Abellana National School)