LeBron eyes docu series similar to ‘Last Dance’

AT 41 years old, the Philadelphia 76ers is likely the last stop of LeBron James before officially hanging up his sneakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

James is reportedly planning a documentary series to capture his final run in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he recently inked a two-year deal to play alongside All-Stars Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey.

The stacked roster also has rising star V.J. Edgecombe and veteran shooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

According to The Athletic, James is nearing a deal for the series, which aims to provide a behind-the-scenes look similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance.”

The four-time NBA champion entered the league in 2003 as the Cleveland Cavaliers’ No. 1 overall draft pick. He eventually left Cleveland in pursuit of a championship, taking his talents to the Miami Heat in 2010.

In Miami, James captured back-to-back titles alongside Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and Ray Allen. He returned to Cleveland in 2014, capturing his third ring alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

James later moved west to join the Los Angeles Lakers, securing his fourth championship ring inside the 2020 NBA Bubble. / RSC