LeBron sets games record as Lakers win

LEBRON James set an NBA record by appearing in his 1,612th regular-season game as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied for a 105-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night (Sunday, March 22, 2026, in PH), in a game decided by a last-second shot.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Luke Kennard drained a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to cap the Lakers’ comeback, extending their winning streak to nine games.

Luka Doncic led Los Angeles with 33 points but was assessed his 16th technical foul of the season, triggering an automatic one-game suspension unless the league rescinds it.

James finished with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, surpassing the long-standing games played record held by Robert Parish for nearly three decades.

Orlando appeared poised to hold on late, leading by five entering the final minute. Paolo Banchero, who paced the Magic with 16 points, blocked a James attempt with 4.7 seconds left.

After a replay review determined the ball did not go off James’ foot, the Lakers retained possession — setting up Marcus Smart’s assist to Kennard for the game-winner.

Austin Reaves added 26 points for Los Angeles. The Magic, meanwhile, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Durant passes Jordan

Kevin Durant scored 27 points to move into fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Michael Jordan, as the Houston Rockets edged the Miami Heat 123-122 in another dramatic finish Saturday night, the AP reported.

Durant now has 32,294 career points — two more than Jordan — but missed a potential game-winner before Amen Thompson tipped in the rebound at the buzzer.

Miami rallied late from an eight-point deficit and briefly took the lead after a goaltending call on Jabari Smith Jr. with 5.4 seconds left. Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 32 points and matched a career high with 21 rebounds, but Miami still dropped its fourth straight game.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma City defeated Washington 132-111, Cleveland beat New Orleans 111-106, the Charlotte Hornets routed the Memphis Grizzlies 124-101, San Antonio Spurs topped Indiana Pacers 134-119, Atlanta Hawks downed Golden State Warriors 126-110, and the Los Angeles Clippers won 138-131 at Dallas. / LBG