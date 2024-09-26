LeBron, son ready to play ball together

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are already scrimmaging with the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers during voluntary offseason workouts. JJ Redick and his coaching staff are planning and discussing the moment early in the new season when a father and son will share an NBA court for the first time.

While the specifics of that historic day aren’t set yet, Redick shares the basketball world’s anticipation of the chance to watch the top scorer in NBA history playing alongside the Lakers’ new second-round draft pick. No father and son have ever played in the NBA simultaneously, let alone on the same team.

“We don’t have anything planned, per se, in terms of a commitment to do it this way,” Redick said. “We obviously have talked about it as a staff, and we’ve gotten into some specifics of what that might look like, but we haven’t committed to anything, and obviously there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together, with Bronny and LeBron, too. They should be a part of that discussion as well.”

Redick and general manager Rob Pelinka expressed excitement for the team-up Wednesday (Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, PH time) during a preseason news conference. Redick sees only positive aspects in pairing the duo on the court, and he doesn’t anticipate any friction or concerns in the family dynamic.

“I don’t look at it as a challenge that’s unique from any other challenge of coaching a player or coaching a relationship,” Redick said. / AP