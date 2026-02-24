Legal concerns stall DOTr SRP loop

THE Cebu City Council on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, deferred a request from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to fast-track construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) loop within the South Road Properties (SRP).

Councilors cited legal and property concerns tied to the City’s joint venture with Filinvest Land Inc. as the primary reason for the delay. The proposed 2.70-kilometer loop, which includes four bus stations and dedicated lanes, would affect approximately 10,223 square meters of land — 8,726 square meters of which are within the Filinvest joint venture area.

The deferment comes amid a ticking clock for the project. In a letter to Mayor Nestor Archival dated Feb. 20, Transportation Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor warned that completing SRP Stations 4 and 5 is urgent to meet the September expiration of the World Bank loan. Pastor noted that further delays could jeopardize the funding critical to the overall P28.78-billion system.

“Ensuring these stations are operational before the loan period ends is essential for project continuity,” Pastor said.

DOTr is also requesting the reinstallation of bollards and curb separators that were removed, which are deemed necessary for the dedicated BRT lane’s safe operation. Plans also include road widening, road elevation adjustments and coordination with the SRP Drainage Masterplan to ensure proper flood control.

Bus station components originally planned for the Capitol-Fuente Circle Corridor are being relocated to the SRP station. A CBRT SRP Terminal is proposed for a 1.6-hectare site owned by the City, aimed at serving commuters from nearby developments like City di Mare and Il Corso, as well as local government offices in the area.

DOTr has also requested temporary use of an open space provided by the Department of Public Services as a stacking and storage area for construction materials due to current facility limitations.

Legal and technical review

Instead of granting an immediate “No Objection” clearance, the council referred the matter to the committees on budget and finance, transportation and laws.

Councilor Nyza Archival moved to require the SRP Management Office to provide a copy of the joint venture agreement with Filinvest. She also requested technical evaluations from the City Planning and Development Office to ensure the City’s interests are protected.

“Given the legal, technical and property implications of the proposed encroachment, it is necessary that the City’s interest under the joint venture agreement is fully protected,” Archival said. A joint hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27, at 9 a.m.

Political opposition

Adding to the project’s hurdles, Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed strong opposition to the current alignment. Osmeña, the original proponent of the CBRT, argued the project has deviated from its intent to serve lower-income commuters in Bulacao and Talamban.

“The BRT has been altered to favor only the rich,” Osmeña said, claiming the shortened 12-kilometer route now favors commercial hubs like SM and Ayala. He vowed to oppose any grant of City property unless the original 25-kilometer alignment is restored.

Project scope

To minimize the footprint on the joint venture lot, the DOTr has already reduced a section of the Cebu South Coastal Road from two lanes to a single mixed-traffic lane. The agency is also seeking to reinstall bollards and curb separators removed in early 2025 to ensure safe operations.

Despite the friction at the SRP, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez confirmed last Friday, Feb. 20, that CBRT Package 1 — stretching from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña — is still expected to open by March, serving an estimated 34,000 passengers daily.