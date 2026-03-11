Legal office seeks stoppage order for illegal quarrying in Cebu City

CEBU City officials are intensifying efforts to halt unauthorized quarrying and earth-moving activities in upland barangays due to the high risk of landslides and environmental damage.

The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) recently urged the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) to take action on three high-risk cases following investigations by the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

These activities violate Executive Order (EO) 13, also known as “Oplan Likay sa Landslide,” and local ordinances designed to protect vulnerable areas from disasters, according to CLO.

Why Cebu City is moving to stop quarrying and earth-moving operations in its upland barangays?

Landslide risk

Several upland barangays are considered vulnerable to landslides, especially during heavy rains. To reduce that risk, the City issued Executive Order (EO) 13, known as “Oplan Likay sa Landslide,” which suspends quarrying and earth-moving operations in 30 upland barangays.

The order, issued during the time of then-mayor Michael Rama in 2022, aims to prevent excavation that could weaken hillsides or destabilize slopes.

Quarrying and road cutting can loosen soil and remove natural barriers that help hold land in place. In areas with steep terrain, this increases the likelihood of landslides that can threaten homes, roads and infrastructure.

Because of these risks, City authorities require strict permits and monitoring for any excavation or construction work in upland areas.

Inspections uncover “violations”

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) investigated several sites after receiving reports from concerned citizens.

One case involved Powerplus Aggregate Systems Co. Ltd. in Barangay Binaliw. Inspectors said the company was lowering road levels and hauling materials without the required permits.

A Feb. 12, 2026 inspection confirmed vehicle traffic and road cuts in hilly terrain, raising concerns that the work could trigger landslides.

In Barangay Budlaan, Cenro conducted drone and ground inspections on Feb. 13 and Feb. 23 at property linked to Rosch Enterprises. Investigators reported seeing heavy equipment and active quarrying. They also documented a hollow block-making facility on the site, suggesting that materials extracted from the area were being processed for commercial use. Officials also noted unauthorized tree cutting.

Another site in Budlaan, known as the Suico property, raised additional concerns. Inspectors found earth-moving activities near the base of a National Grid Corp. of the Philippines power line tower. Authorities warned that excavation in the area could affect the tower’s stability. Drone inspections also confirmed quarrying and tree cutting.

Legal action

Based on its findings, Cenro recommended that city officials stop the operations through cease and desist orders.

The CLO supported that recommendation and referred the cases to the Cebu City Mining Regulatory Board (CCMRB) through second endorsements dated March 2. The CLO said the reported activities violate EO 13 and may also breach City Ordinances 2115 (mining regulation) and 2623 (tree cutting and removal regulation).

If the CCMRB agrees with the recommendation, it can issue orders requiring operators to halt excavation, hauling or related work.

Other projects flagged by the City Council

The issue extends beyond the three quarrying cases. In separate letters dated March 2, the CLO acknowledged receiving City Council resolutions calling for CDOs against six projects flagged by Cenro. The council approved the resolutions on Feb. 10.

One project involves San Lorenza Development Corp. in Barangay Binaliw, where officials recommended stopping earth-moving activities at San Lorenzo Village, also known as Woodlands Subdivision.

Other resolutions target alleged illegal earth-moving by JT Ayne Constructions at Sitio Kainsikan in Binaliw and excavation by PLD Construction and Development Inc. at the proposed Villa Montana subdivision.

In Barangay Buhisan, the council endorsed action against hauling activities tied to the proposed Hallay’s Ville project. Authorities also cited quarrying and hauling on the Suico property in Barangay Budlaan after reports that the operations contributed to road damage following Typhoon Tino.

What could happen next

The CCMRB now has the authority to review the reports and determine whether to issue cease and desist orders. If it confirms the violations, companies and property operators could be required to stop operations immediately. Authorities may also pursue additional enforcement under city ordinances and environmental laws. / EHP