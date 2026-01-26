Legally Blonde prequel ‘Elle’ to premiere July

THE coming-of-age prequel series “Elle,” set in the world of “Legally Blonde,” will premiere on July 1 on Prime Video.

Developed by Hello Sunshine in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, the series revisits the early years of Elle Woods, focusing on her life in high school and the experiences that shaped her into the character later introduced in the original film.

Ahead of its debut, Prime Video has also confirmed that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Set years before Elle Woods heads to Harvard Law School, the first season follows her navigating adolescence, friendships and formative moments that contribute to her confidence and sense of identity.

“Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it’s a dream come true to share the story of how she became who she is,” said Reese Witherspoon, who serves as an executive producer on the series.

Witherspoon also spoke about casting Lexi Minetree in the lead role, calling the experience of watching her step into the character’s early years especially meaningful. She added that the series explores themes of kindness, authenticity and self-belief.

Created by Laura Kittrell, “Elle” is co-showrun by Kittrell and Caroline Dries. The first two episodes were directed by Jason Moore.

Minetree stars as Elle Woods, alongside June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as her parents. The cast also includes Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney and Zac Looker, with additional recurring roles played by Jessica Belkin, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Matt Ober, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka and James Van Der Beek.

The series will be available on Prime Video in multiple territories worldwide. / PR