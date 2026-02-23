Cebu

Legaspi ‘soft launches’ mystery date

Legaspi ‘soft launches’ mystery date
Published on

“HATING Kapatid” star Cassy Legaspi sparked speculation after sharing a photo of a mystery guy she spent Valentine’s Day with.

On Instagram, Cassy posted a snap of them both wearing gray hoodies, but she deliberately kept the man’s face hidden. The only caption: a heart emoji.

Her twin brother Mavy reacted with a straight-faced emoji, while his girlfriend Ashley Ortega commented, “Dawho?”

Netizens quickly began guessing, with names such as Darren Espanto and Michael Sager circulating in the comments section. / TRC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph