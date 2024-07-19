Legazpi City all set for PRISAA Nat’l Games ‘24

Some of the more than 10,000 athletes, coaches, and other delegates from various schools across the country who will join the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (Prisaa) National Games from July 20 to 26, began arriving in Legazpi City on Thursday, July 18.

In an interview, Francisco Dexter Sison, Legazpi Schools Division Sports Officer, said two days before the event kicks off, the necessary preparations are nearly complete, with playing venues and other facilities ready for the games.

“We are on the finishing touches, we are just installing tents. Rest assured that all playing venues before the opening of (the) Prisaa National (Games) are all prepared and ready,” he said.

Sison said to ensure the safety of all participants, an Incident Management Team (IMT) has been established, consisting of representatives of various government agencies and stakeholders.

“(A) series of meetings was conducted with the members of the IMT, a multisectoral team from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Air Force, Office of Civil Defense, Philippine Red Cross, Public Safety Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, water district, Albay Electric Cooperative, and hospitals of Legazpi to address any concerns and ensure a smooth and secure event,” he said.

Sison said after hosting various national sports events, they want to give the best that Legazpi City can offer.

“We want them to have a good experience here in Legazpi when they go home. That’s why I call on everyone, especially those with bad plans or those who want to take advantage, I hope they will stop and don’t continue because it will harm the image of our city,” he said.

In a separate interview, Legazpi City Tourism Officer Agapita Pacres said the national event would boost the city’s tourism industry and bring economic gains.

“Since it is a national event and a weeklong sports event, we expect that more will be in the city. Our hotel accommodation establishments, restaurants, pasalubong centers, and transportation, among others, will greatly benefit from it. Even neighboring municipalities and cities will also see a positive economic impact,” she said.

Mayor Carmen Geraldine Rosal will host a welcome dinner at the Ibalong Centrum for Recreation here on Saturday. / PNA