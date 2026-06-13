Legend Jones sees hungry Alvarez in ring return

BOXING icon Roy Jones Jr. sees a wild return for Canelo Alvarez in September as he attempts to regain the World Boxing Council (WBC) super middleweight world title against Christian Mbilli.

Alvarez got injured and lost his undisputed throne to Terence Crawford in September last year. He was left sidelined when all four titles were reassigned due to Crawford’s retirement and subsequent relinquishment.

Following a successful elbow surgery, Alvarez is back for a title shot against Mbilli, who was elevated to full WBC world champion after defending the interim belt against Lester Martinez on the Canelo-Crawford undercard.

“That is a good fight to look at. I like Mbilli, but Canelo is still better than what people give him credit for, so I ain’t going to say that Mbilli is going to beat him,” said Jones in an article on boxingonline.net

“I know that Mbilli is a good fighter, but I haven’t seen Mbilli really prove himself [at the elite level] yet. I have seen what Canelo can do, so a hungry Canelo will beat Mbilli, but if he ain’t hungry, then Mbilli is gonna beat him,” he added. / RSC