Lemon Co adds food to menu, opens largest outlet in Cebu

HOMEGROWN beverage chain The Lemon Co is expanding its footprint and product lineup as it opened one of its largest outlets at Vibo Place in Cebu City, marking a strategic move to evolve beyond its signature lemonade drinks.

The new branch in the city’s Capitol Site district also launched “QuickBites,” a snack range featuring chicken tenders and bite-sized chicken pops paired with a honey-lemon sauce — the brand’s first foray into food.

Chief executive officer Terence Neil S. Padrique said the move responds to rising demand for light, convenient meals that pair well with specialty beverages, particularly among younger urban consumers.

“We developed QuickBites following repeated customer requests for food pairings with our beverages,” Padrique said during the opening of the company’s 61st and biggest branch to date. “This is our first step towards becoming more than just a lemonade brand.”

From a small three-square-meter stall at Super Metro in Ayala Center Cebu in 2016, where it earned just P9,000 in first-day sales, The Lemon Co has grown into a nationwide network of 61 stores. The company plans to double its store count by the end of 2025 as part of its aggressive expansion strategy.

The brand’s growth mirrors a broader trend in the Philippine food-and-beverage industry, where local specialty chains are moving from kiosk formats to fast-casual dining concepts amid the post-pandemic rebound in consumer spending and lifestyle-driven dining.

The new Vibo Place outlet serves as The Lemon Co’s flagship store, combining dine-in comfort with quick-service convenience to position itself as a refreshment and lifestyle destination. / KOC