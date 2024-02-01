Leo KOs Plania in 3 rounds

MIKE Plania is back to the drawing board after suffering another setback in his career.

Plania suffered a third round stoppage loss in the hands of former world champion Angelo Leo on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

It was a competitive fight at the onset up until Leo, a former World Boxing Organization super bantamweight champion, landed a solid left hook to the ribs of Plania that dropped him to the canvas, wincing in pain.

There was a bit of confusion from referee Michael De Jesus, who called it a low blow at first.

However, De Jesus finally made the right decision and waved the bout off and ruled it as a knockout in favor of Leo at the 2:27 mark of the third round.

Leo, rated No. 9 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in the featherweight division, improved to 23-1 with 11 knockouts, while Plania fell to 29-4 with 16 knockouts.

The 26-year-old Plania will have a lot of contemplating to do on his still promising boxing career. It was his first fight as a featherweight after fighting most of his career as either a bantamweight or a super bantamweight.

Meanwhile, Romero Duno also suffered the same fate as his teammate, Plania.

Duno lost to Mexican Antonio Moran by a sixth round knockout. Duno had difficulty adjusting to Moran’s length.

Moran used his long reach to keep Duno out of his comfort zone and landed a solid right hook to the body that dropped the Filipino to the canvas near the end of the fifth round.

Moran continued to connect and finally landed the knockout punch in the next round with a vicious left hook to the head of Duno.

Duno failed to beat the referee’s 10-count and was stopped at the 1:25 mark.

Duno fell 26-4 with 20 knockouts, while Moran bounced back and improved to 30-6-1 with 21 knockouts.