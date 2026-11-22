Kapamilya singer-songwriter Leon has released his first self-titled debut EP (extended play) on Nov. 19.

The six-track EP explores different stories of love, including “Lalala” and “Dadalhin Sa Langit,” which were first released in 2025.

A music video was also released for “Dadalhin Sa Langit,” featuring Dingdong Bahan, Gail Banawis, Janah Zaplan and Ralph Malibunas. This was followed by his third single, “Sumaya.”

The EP also includes “Di Ba Natin Pwede,” “Bitawan Mo Na” and “I Just Want You,” all written by Leon.

His latest single from the EP, “Bitawan Mo Na,” explores the experience of walking away from someone you love.

Leon is currently signed under DNA Music, a sub-label of ABS-CBN Music. His songs are now available on all major music streaming platforms. / TRC S