Leonard shines in return as Clippers down rival Lakers

KAWHI Leonard poured in 24 points and Ivica Zubac delivered a dominant double-double with 18 points and 19 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers stayed hot with a 112-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 (PH time) in Inglewood, California.

James Harden chipped in 18 points and 10 assists, while Jordan Miller scored 14 and John Collins added 13 to help the Clippers improve to 14-3 since Dec. 20 — a surge that began with a home victory against the same Lakers.

The Clippers built a lead as large as 24 points in the second half and withstood a late Lakers rally to notch their ninth win in the past 10 home games.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while LeBron James added 23 points. Rui Hachimura finished with 12 points as the Lakers slipped to 3-6 since Jan. 7 and moved to 1-1 on their eight-game road trip. / RSC