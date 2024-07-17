Leonardo Da Vinci Prize winner to dazzle Bangkok with 'Sulbong Boholano' art exhibit

LEONARDO Da Vinci Prize awardee Elvin Perocho Vitor is ready to pave the Thai crowd in awe with his solo art display in Bangkok, Thailand on July 18-21, 2024.

The art exhibit, Sulbong Boholano, will showcase Boholano arts, making some marks of the identity of Bohol, featuring some fauna, which can be seen in the Philippines and in the province.

These random subjects of paintings will be displayed at the Jaisamarn Full Gospel Church, Soi 68 Ramkhamheng 82, Ramkhangheng Rd, Hua Mak Babgkapi, Bangkok, Thailand during the Conference of International Teams Philippines.

Ninety percent of the sales from the exhibit will be donated to ITeams Philippine Mission, a non-profit religious organization that aims to mobilize, equip and deploy missionaries within the Philippines and to countries across the world, in which Vitor is also under the said organization.

The Boholano artist is known for his hyperrealism style in which his paintings resemble high-resolution photographs. He is currently making his sixth piece of Bulawanong Boholano Series.

His painting was also showcased in a recent art exhibition Bohol Ways of Life and Landscapes held at National Museum of the Philippines-Bohol located in Tagbilaran City, where he also served as one of the speakers.

On July 22, he will receive The Outstanding Boholanos Around the World award at Bohol Cultural Center, Tagbilaran City. (Marianne Arias, HNU intern)