Leptospirosis cases in Cebu surge to 106

LEPTOSPIROSIS cases in Cebu Province have surged dramatically, logging 106 cases from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20 alone. The Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) said that this sharp rise has already resulted in seven fatalities, prompting urgent warnings from health officials regarding floodwater exposure and the necessity of immediate medical intervention. These reported cases are still undergoing confirmatory testing.

STARK CONTRAST. To understand the severity of this sudden outbreak, one must look at the historical data. PHO officer-in-charge Josephine Arsenal highlighted that for the entire year of 2024, the total number of cases did not even reach 50. Furthermore, covering the 10-month period from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2025, the province recorded only 90 cases and 11 deaths.

In comparison, the first 20 days of November alone have produced 106 suspected cases and seven deaths.

PLACES WITH LEPTOSPIROSIS CASES. The data reveals specific pockets of the province that are suffering the most. Danao City currently reports the highest volume of infections with 34 cases, followed closely by Balamban with 28 and Asturias with nine. However, the fatalities have been concentrated in different areas: Balamban recorded four deaths, Danao City had two and Tuburan had one.

The infection map is widening, with isolated cases reported in Talisay City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Pinamungajan, Toledo City, Argao, Medellin, Sibonga and San Francisco.

Not included in the list was the leptospirosis case from Cordova town.

THE TRIGGER. Arsenal attributed this sudden spike directly to the widespread flooding brought about by typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) on Nov. 4. The PHO noted that such a rise was anticipated following the heavy rains. Arsenal explained the correlation, saying, “Expected na siya kay gilonopan man gud ang Cebu Province… daghan gyud ang population nga naigo aning baha (This was expected because Cebu Province experienced flooding... a large portion of the population was affected).”

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. Despite the influx of data, critical timeline details remain unclear. The story reports seven deaths from leptospirosis between Nov. 1 and 20, but it does not explicitly state that those deaths occurred after typhoon Tino’s onslaught. It remains ambiguous how many of these fatalities or infections were directly consequent to the specific flooding caused by the typhoon versus prior weather events.

INTERVENTION. The Provincial Government is scrambling to mitigate the spread by distributing doxycycline prophylaxis and tetanus toxoid to affected areas. This effort is being bolstered by outside help. Arsenal expressed gratitude for the collaborative response, saying, “We are thankful to private groups, NGOs (nongovernment organizations) and LGUs (local government units) nga generous kaayo… although limited among stocks, tungod nila murag nisarang” (We are thankful to private groups, NGOs, and LGUs that have been generous... even with limited stocks, their support helped).

MEDICAL WARNING. The health stakes are high. Officials are warning that untreated leptospirosis can lead to severe complications, including kidney damage, renal failure, and lung involvement. The directive to the public is strict: residents exposed to floodwaters should take prophylaxis immediately, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms. Arsenal’s advice is to prioritize caution: “Bisan hilanat lang gamay, adtu lang sa inyong duol nga health facility” (Even with just a slight fever, go to the nearest health facility).

WHAT COMES NEXT. As private hospitals continue to reach out to the province for updates, the possibility of declaring an outbreak looms. Arsenal noted that while local government units have the authority to declare an outbreak, such a move is best executed in coordination with the Department of Health. For now, surveillance continues as officials wait to see if the distribution of prophylaxis can curb the rising trend. / CDF