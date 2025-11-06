Leptospirosis med available in Cebu City

CEBU City Councilor Dave Tumulak has assured residents that there are enough medicines available for leptospirosis, particularly for those who were exposed to floodwaters following Typhoon Tino.

Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said in an interview on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, that all barangay health centers across the city have stocks of leptospirosis medicine that were distributed even before the typhoon struck.

“All barangay health centers have available medicines, which were distributed ahead of the storm,” Tumulak said.

He said residents who had contact with floodwaters should immediately visit their respective health centers to receive the medication, which is being provided free of charge.

While he did not specify the exact number of medicines distributed, so far, Tumulak assured supplies remain adequate in the city’s health centers.

Health authorities continue to warn the public against self-medication and urge those who experience symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or red eyes after wading through floodwaters to seek medical attention promptly, as these may indicate early signs of leptospirosis.

For the City’s 2025 annual budget, P149 million was allocated for the purchase of medicines, including doxycycline prophylaxis used to prevent leptospirosis.

Earlier, Cebu City Health Department head Daisy Villa said the budget is not enough, considering that the funds are not only intended to purchase doxycycline prophylaxis which is for leptospirosis, but also for other medicines and vaccines.

In support of Cebu City’s ongoing recovery efforts, Governor Pamela Baricuatro visited Mayor Nestor Archival on Thursday, Nov. 6, to deliver medical supplies for responders working in flood-affected barangays.

The donation includes 2,000 antibiotic capsules and other essential medicines intended for rescue and relief personnel engaged in water rescues, clearing operations, and medical assessments.

Archival expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government, saying the additional medicines would greatly help protect frontliners who have been working extended hours under harsh conditions to assist affected communities and assess damage across the city.

The CCDRRMO and City Health Office will coordinate in the distribution of the donated supplies to staging areas and mobile medical units deployed in priority response zones. / CAV