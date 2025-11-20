Lerma: Classic car craze

For those who haven’t heard of it, TDC is the country’s only 1,000-kilometer historic sports car rally, where decades-old machines — beautifully preserved, restored and cherished — drive across scenic landscapes like a “rolling museum”. Organized by the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (PACE) Club in cooperation with the Manila Sports Car Club, it celebrates craftsmanship, heritage and the enduring spirit of motoring adventure.

I had the chance to join as a spectator last year, and for someone who isn’t exactly a “car person,” I was surprised by how deeply it moved me. Beyond the timeless beauty of the cars and the history they carry, what stayed with me was the sense of community—people from all walks of life united by their love for classic cars. It didn’t matter if you were an expert or a newcomer; everyone was simply there to celebrate something they loved.