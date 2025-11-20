Cebu

Lerma: Classic car craze

MEDIA FRIENDS. The TDC 2025 team takes a quick picture with the media friends who attended the Media Day last Nov. 12, 2025, at Asmara Urban Resort & Lifestyle.
Apart from food, there’s nothing quite like a shared passion that brings people together.

Hobbies have that magic, you see — the ability to help you “find your people.” And nowhere is this more evident than at the Tour de Cebu (TDC), where classic car enthusiasts — from longtime collectors to wide-eyed first-time spectators — gather for what has become a beloved annual automobile pilgrimage.

TDC 2025 TOP MEN. From left, PACE Chairman Julius Neri Jr., PACE & Tour de Cebu Co-Founder Kenneth Cobonpue and PACE Executive Director for Tour de Cebu 2025 Ceasar Azanza.
MASTERMINDS. From left, Neri, TDC 2025 Event Manager Sophie Delos Santos, Cobonpue and Azanza.
For those who haven’t heard of it, TDC is the country’s only 1,000-kilometer historic sports car rally, where decades-old machines — beautifully preserved, restored and cherished — drive across scenic landscapes like a “rolling museum”. Organized by the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts (PACE) Club in cooperation with the Manila Sports Car Club, it celebrates craftsmanship, heritage and the enduring spirit of motoring adventure.

I had the chance to join as a spectator last year, and for someone who isn’t exactly a “car person,” I was surprised by how deeply it moved me. Beyond the timeless beauty of the cars and the history they carry, what stayed with me was the sense of community—people from all walks of life united by their love for classic cars. It didn’t matter if you were an expert or a newcomer; everyone was simply there to celebrate something they loved.

FERRARI FRENZY. Just to geek out — this model of classic car is a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS — one of the most iconic in the brand because it was named after the son of Enzo Ferrari, Dino. It was driven in one of the previous TDC rallies by Cobonpue.
Now entering its 11th year, the TDC is gearing up for its biggest chapter yet. From Nov. 26 to 29, 2025, more than 50 participating cars will journey through a breathtaking new route across Dumaguete and the rest of Negros Island.

If last year made me want to become a car person, I can only imagine how this expanded Negros route will feel — more stories, more scenery, more reasons for people to gather and find themselves part of something bigger.

