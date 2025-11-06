Lerma: Closer care for those who need it most

According to the Department of Health, kidney disease remains one of the leading causes of illness and death in the Philippines. Accessibility to dialysis services is a continuing concern, especially in growing urban centers like Lapu-Lapu.

The new center offers 14 dialysis stations and is PhilHealth-accredited, allowing patients to avail of coverage for regular sessions. Its design includes air purification systems and small comforts like Wi-Fi and reading tablets to make treatment hours a little easier.

While its blessing and opening were intimate, its purpose resonates widely. For patients and families who have long commuted across bridges for care, this new space offers something powerful: the chance to heal without traveling so far from home.