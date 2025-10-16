Lerma: Faith, family and life’s seasons

With unbridled joy, Solana’s grandparents (Opep and Cora Gandionco, and Eden and Debbie Huang) gathered together with an intimate circle of family and friends as the precious little one was presented in the chapel.

Standing as her godparents were the dear friends and family of Sol’s parents. Her ninongs included Matt Cancio, Paolo Dino, Jmi Gullas, Eduardo Montenegro, Ribo Holganza, Basi Ugarte (proxied by Zach Huang), and Carlos Streegan (proxied by Mat Huang). As for the ninangs, Samantha Yu, Angel Mendoza Ostrea, Amanda Liu Mirabal, Rina Dakay, Nikki Lugtu Ugarte, Darlene Geson Reyes and Pamela Carunungan Montelibano took the honored roles.