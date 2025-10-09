Lerma: Finding your Trybe

There’s a certain magic in finding your people — the kind who make even the busiest days feel lighter, the quiet nights feel less lonely and the city feel like home. That, in essence, is what Trybe Co-Living brings to Cebu: not just a place to stay, but a way to belong.
Co-living isn’t new. It’s been reshaping the way people live in other cities abroad by offering a modern solution for young professionals who crave both privacy and connection.
Now, Cebu joins the movement with Trybe Co-Living, nestled right in the heart of Capitol Site. It’s a thoughtfully-designed home base for professionals, creatives and digital nomads — basically, anyone who wants the convenience of city living without the loneliness that often comes with it.
On Oct. 3, 2025, Trybe held its opening and building blessing where friends, family and media came together to witness what truly makes Trybe stand out — which is how it redefines “living together” through its amenities. Beyond the cozy rooms are spaces that spark connections like Cafe Trybe (a lively second-floor hub for meals and impromptu catch-ups), Co-working areas (where you can focus and collaborate) and Recreation zones (with billiards, air hockey and foosball.)
“Entering the co-living market through Trybe allows us to diversify our hospitality portfolio while responding to the evolving needs of today’s urban dwellers,” said Charlton Cokaliong, founder and president of Bayfront Hotel Cebu.
Cebu has always been a city of go-getters and dreamers. With Trybe, it now has a space that reflects that energy: a home where you can live comfortably, work productively and find your circle of like-minded souls who just get it. In the end, it’s not just about where you stay. It’s about who you share your space, and your story, with.