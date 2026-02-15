Lerma: Galloping into the Year of the Fire Horse: Oro China

Chinese New Year arrives on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 ushering in the Year of the Fire Horse.

If last year’s Year of the Wood Snake was a quiet “shedding season” marked by planning, pruning and positioning, this year brings movement. The Fire Horse signals momentum — a time to execute, expand and exact what has long been prepared. Like a stallion at full stride, it is time to take life by the reins and charge forward.

This is exactly what Oro China Jewelry did as it unveiled its new and exclusive pieces for the CNY Gold Festival.

During the Oro China Media Luncheon and Collection Preview, guests were given a first look at the brand’s latest creations for the Year of the Fire Horse — and, if I may say so myself, the designs were truly on fire.

With chief executive officer Jennifer Ty taking the reins, the jewelry brand introduced a range of horse-inspired pieces: golden horse-shaped pendants, necklaces, rings and — my personal favorite — a striking bejeweled horseshoe series featuring the brand’s signature horseshoe design encrusted with jewels in vibrant colors.

The celebration extended beyond the collection. Oro China treated guests to a complimentary gold jewelry cleaning service, a sumptuous 12-course lunch at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu’s Hai Shin Lou restaurant, exclusive CNY freebies, and even raffled off one of its special bejeweled horseshoe necklaces.

What a way to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse!

Hold on tight as we gallop into the new year — because we are definitely in for a ride.