Lerma: Into the Depths of the Drowned Town

Cebuano authors Kevin and Kyle Ferraren, known collectively as “The Brothers K,” unveiled their third collaborative novel, “The Dreaming at the Drowned Town,” marking another milestone in their creative partnership.

“The Dreaming at the Drowned Town” is a novel that pulls readers into a Philippines both haunting and familiar — a place where history, prophecy and buried secrets rise to the surface like ghosts that refuse to stay underwater.

Much of the book’s power comes from its setting. Inspired by real drowned towns and isolated islets across the country, the fictional landscape feels both mythic and true. Old houses in the water, shifting coastlines and quiet coastal villages all feel familiar to many Filipinos and come alive like characters themselves. Told with rich detail, the setting evokes the Philippines in the 1920s, revealing a time of change, tension and superstition.

At the center of the story is Enrique, a man tormented by visions he cannot explain and memories he cannot trust. His nightmares lead him to a sunken town, long abandoned and swallowed by the sea, where remnants of the past lie waiting to be disturbed. The novel moves between Enrique’s unraveling mind and the eerie landscape around him, blurring the line between madness and reality.

Although the Brothers K have published two books — “Answering the Human Question” and “Shadow of the Basilisk” — prior to this release, “The Dreaming at the Drowned Town” represents their most ambitious project yet. Its manuscript was created during the 8Letters’ NaNoWriMo Challenge, and the authors describe the novel as the culmination of decades of collaborative storytelling rooted in their shared childhood.

The Brothers K explained that the novel asks enduring questions: Who gets to define sanity? Whose visions are prophecy and whose are delusion? And what does it mean to truly bear witness rather than look away?

“We hope readers see the layers of imperialism operating at every scale,” the brothers shared. “Not just nations dominating nations, but individuals exploiting individuals.”

With Kevin’s world-building precision and Kyle’s psychological depth, the novel plays with dark psychological elements that form its emotional core. It was written, in the authors’ words, to show that “great horror isn’t just about scaring readers — it’s about making them feel.”