Lerma: SEVENTEEN’s Artist-Made Pop-Up brings fans closer than ever

The dynamic of K-Pop groups with its fandoms will never cease to amaze me.
A fine example of this is the Artist-Made Collection by SEVENTEEN Pop-Up Store at the Lower Ground Level of the Cube Wing in SM Seaside City Cebu—which opened last August and will be there until Sept. 28, 2025.
More than just merchandise, the pop-up store featured items curated and designed by the 13 members of the K-Pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, for their fans—the Carats. Can you imagine a group of performers each taking the trouble to personally select and design items for their fans? That act alone shows its own sort of dedication—which is just as well-reciprocated.
Visiting the pop-up was an experience in itself that felt like stepping inside SEVENTEEN’s creative process. Life-size displays of all 13 members stood proudly beside the items they personally designed—from fragrances to lifestyle pieces—offering a glimpse of their individual artistry beyond the stage.
When it opened, the store was offering the SEVENTEEN limited-edition light sticks which was said to be so sought-after that it was sold out all over the world—showing the kind of devotion that fans wholeheartedly return to their idols.
With September rolling right in, SEVENTEEN fans need to know that these next few weeks are the last chance to visit the Artist-Made Collection by SEVENTEEN Pop-Up. And also, for those who love a personal touch, the store features a DIY keyring station where customers can mix and match charms inspired by the group—like logos and character icons—to create something uniquely their own.
In my opinion, artist-made collections are like love letters from the artists to the fans—and this is the Carats’ time to shine.