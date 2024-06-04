Lesbian arrested hours after she killed another lesbian in Barangay Ermita; drug angle eyed as motive

A lesbian who was accused of murdering her neighbor, who is also a lesbian, was arrested by the police around 7 p.m., several hours after she shot the victim at around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Police identified the victim as Nelfa Booc Toting, and the suspect as Aprilyn Flores Kangkee, 26. Kangkee was caught in a manhunt operation launched by the Carbon police headed by Police Major Philip Libres.

Police investigation revealed that the victim was about to enter the room after doing laundry, when the gunman arrived and shot her in the head, resulting in her death.

Police said that the motivation of the crime was drugs because the victim bought two packs of suspected shabu from the suspect the other day but the victim returned it because the contents were little.

The victim reportedly acted on her customer’s behalf.

As a result, the culprit became enraged, struck the victim with a chair and threatened to kill her.

Kangkee, however, vehemently refuted the charge made against her, claiming she was not capable of carrying it out.

"Dili ako ga pusil ana, ako lang ang last nakalalis ana niya. Naa lang mi gamay nga gilalisan pero na settle na," according to Kangkee.

(Although I admit that I was the last person she had a disagreement with, I didn’t shoot her. We only had a minor misunderstanding that was already resolved).

She also refuted claims that she was a drug pusher.

After being caught in 2019 and being freed from prison in 2023, she claimed to have already stopped selling illegal drugs.

Rather, she blamed the victim for continuing to use illegal drugs and for having disagreements with other people.

Meanwhile, Major Libres said the victim’s live-in partner, Margie, admitted that she did not see who killed Toting, whom she recognized as a drug runner.

But because Kangkee talked as though something bad would happen to the victim during their conversation, Margie suspected Kangkee of being the culprit.

"Naa man ni ka live in nga babaye kining biktima. Giingnan daw na sa suspetsado nga badlonga na imong ka live in nya pasensya na," according to Libres.

(This victim had a live-in partner. The suspect allegedly told the live-in partner to discipline the victim and apologized). (AYB, TPT)