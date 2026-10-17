Jalop: Lessons beyond the board

Not every lesson a teacher gives is written on the board.

Some lessons come through a simple “Try again.” Others come from a teacher staying a few minutes after class to explain something one more time. Sometimes, the lesson is found in a correction that once felt embarrassing but later became meaningful.

Years after leaving school, students may forget the exact topics discussed in class. They may no longer remember every formula, date, or definition. Yet many still remember how a teacher made them feel.

They remember the teacher who noticed when something was wrong.

The teacher who gave them another chance.

The teacher who encouraged them to join a contest, speak in front of the class, or believe they were capable of more.

These moments may seem ordinary to teachers, but they can become important memories for students.

Teaching is often measured through grades, test results, and completed lessons. But some of its greatest effects cannot be written on a report card. A teacher may influence a student’s confidence, discipline, courage, or sense of direction without ever realizing it.

This is what makes Teachers’ Day meaningful.

It is not only a celebration of those who teach subjects. It is also a recognition of those who shape character through everyday interactions.

A teacher may never know which words a student will remember years later. A short conversation, a piece of advice, or even a simple expression of trust may stay with someone long after graduation.

So perhaps the most important lessons teachers give are not always found in textbooks.

Sometimes, they are carried quietly by students for the rest of their lives.

/ James Adrian S. Jalop

Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School