Lessons Learned: Fresh grads share their best advice for freshmen

The initial excitement of the new academic year has settled, and the frenetic pace of orientation and school starter celebrations is giving way to the serious business of academia. With the thrill of initial meet-and-greets behind them, students are now focusing on their studies and finding their groove.

Amid this transition, fresh graduates are stepping up to share their hard-earned wisdom with incoming freshmen. Here’s their advice:

“While the future may seem uncertain, we have the power to choose our path. Life isn’t a race; there’s always a reason for where we are right now. Appreciate each day, be grateful, and be proud of what you become.”

Marites Quimbo

“Be kind to yourself, especially when things get tough. Listen to your body, as staying healthy is crucial for getting things done.”

Justine Pacaña

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so make the most of it. When I was in my senior year, I thought, ‘I just want to graduate.’ But after graduating, I wished I could go back. Enjoy the ride — you’ll miss it once it’s over.”

Justine Raga

“Find ways to turn your college years into unforgettable adventures.”

Hans Bonotan

“Build strong relationships with your classmates and professors, but always respect boundaries. And don’t hesitate to seek support when you need it.”

Aubrey Rallos

“If I could go back, I’d focus on enjoying the experience rather than stressing. Make the most of your time as a student and find joy in all you do to avoid regrets later.”

Joyen Galon

“Say ‘yes’ to whatever opportunities come your way! You’ll never be this young again, and you have so much to discover and experience. Most of the best college memories I hold dear now are from the YESes I said a few years back.”

Dani Fuentes