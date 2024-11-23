Let AI be a constructive tool

In the past, students relied on books to garher information for their projects, homework, and other academic tasks. However,, this is no longer the case with the advent of artificial intelligence.

The use of AI has become increasingly popular, particularly among the younger generation.

Students are drawn to AI because it simplifies their tasks, allowing them to complete their work more efficiently and quickly.

But is AI only about speed and convenience in completing schoolwork?

Excessive use of AI in academics can lead to dependency on the tool.

This reliance may erode critical thinking, reduce problem-solving abilities, diminish creativity, and even increase the risk of plagiarism.

Despite these concerns, students frequently rely on AI as their go-to source for academic material, contributing to issues on academic integrity.

From my observations, a lack of understanding about AI has led to a significant number in AI-generated academic submissions compared to those derived from original ideas. This trend highlights the need for better awareness of AI’s appropriate use in education.

On the other hand, AI has its merits. It can support development and enhance creativity and critical thinking skills when used appropriately. The key lies in balance. It’s fine to use AI, but it should remain a tool, not a replacement for human effort. Proper use ensures that both its benefits and drawbacks are managed effectively.

The rise of generative AI has surprised and amazed many, including those in the academic sector. While its development is widely welcomed, the lack of policies governing its use in education has left schools in a state of uncertainty. AI is still new, and it’s too early to label it as entirely good or bad. However, we should acknowledge that technology can be used both constructively and destructively.

By integrating ethical guidelines and clear policies on AI use, educational institutions can address concerns like academic dishonesty.

It’s high time for the education department to explore how to effectively integrate AI technology into students’ learning processes before bad habits develop.

Honestly, this is a challenging task, especially in a developing country.

Nonetheless, it is crucial for government leaders to prioritize efforts to understand technology and its impact on education.

Addressing this now can help ensure that AI becomes a tool for progress rather than a hindrance to a meaningful learning.

Andrea Gayle Acas | Grade 8 Special Program in Journalism Abellana National School