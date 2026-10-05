Let the amazing race begin!

Nothing could stop the excitement at the IPI Freshen Amazing Race Party on October 4, 2026, as some of Cebu’s well-known influencers came together for an action-packed day filled with challenges, laughter, and unforgettable moments.
Even with the rain pouring throughout the race, the participants refused to back down. They took on every challenge with energy and determination, proving that not even bad weather could stop the fun and adventure.
Adding even more star power to the celebration was special guest and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Michael Sager, who joined the fun and brought even more excitement to the event.
From thrilling challenges and friendly competition to unexpected moments under the rain, the IPI Freshen Amazing Race Party was more than just a race—it was a celebration of friendship, teamwork, and making unforgettable memories together. (SPONSORED CONTENT)