Let the classroom be safe again

For instance, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder can develop simply from experiencing or witnessing violence, trapping young people in fear and increasing the risk of becoming involved in future acts of campus violence.

This cycle continues as violence within school gates persists. Like a baton passed from one generation to the next, students take turns using weapons against one another, ranging from fatal shootings and stabbings to verbal and online threats that may lead to such acts.

By allowing violence to continue, we may be passing down generational trauma.

The country’s first recorded school mass shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte, claimed the lives of three students, ending their dreams before graduation.

A similar case at Cavite City National High School on June 19 involved a Grade 11 student who was stabbed by a schoolmate just one year before graduation. Three days earlier, a Grade 8 student attacked seven Grade 5 pupils with a knife at a private school in Barangay Sta. Clara, General Trias City.

These incidents prompted schools, including Talisay City National High School, to strengthen safety measures through one-on-one bag inspections, confiscation of prohibited items and stricter CCTV monitoring. These efforts are supported by the Philippine National Police and the Talisay City Police Station.

On the national level, Education Secretary Sonny Angara issued DepEd Order 006, Series of 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment, which requires stricter campus security through handheld metal detectors and thorough bag inspections.

However, blocking weapons at the school gate is only a quick fix.

There must also be long-term measures, such as strengthening counseling services and addressing bullying more effectively. Although not all victims of bullying become perpetrators, unresolved trauma can push some students toward violence.

Schools should remain places where students feel safe to learn, not places where fear and violence destroy dreams.

“Ang kabataan ang pag-asa ng bayan,” said José P. Rizal. If the youth are truly the hope of our nation, then preventing bullying and promoting students’ well-being should be just as important as securing school gates.

It is time to make our classrooms safe sanctuaries again so every student can pursue their dreams without fear.