‘Lethal Shooter’ celebrates PH basketball, makes historic rooftop shot

Chris Matthews, also known as “Lethal Shooter,” the world’s most sought-after shooting coach and a global basketball phenomenon, was recently in the Philippines. During his visit, Matthews made history as the first person to take a shot from the rooftop of The Tenement in Taguig, bringing his signature creativity, precision, and flair to a landmark moment that celebrates the Philippines’ deep-rooted love for the game.

“In the Philippines, the love and the passion just go really deep in the blood. People and the passion here is, to me, number one,” said Matthews about the rich basketball culture in the country. “It’s true love here for the game.”

The rooftop shoot, a daring first for Tenement basketball court, highlights Matthews’ flair for blending precision with skill. He pushed the boundaries higher, capturing the respect and delight of the local basketball community.

“You know, my entire life, I saw this amazing court online. I saw the legendary people — Michael Jordan, Kobe, Luka — everybody had a mural here,” Matthews shared. “So to shoot from the roof and to make a shot and to have a mural here, it’s a dream come true, man. It’s like basketball heaven for me.”

To achieve his historic rooftop shot, Matthews had to use a specific technique, given his height and distance from the ring.

“I had to use my pointer finger to soften the ball up because I was so high that the ball was coming so hard. So I had to have touch to hit the backboard. That’s not really a shot from that far, and you’d have to use the backboard for it to go in.

Enriching the future of the local streetball community

Beyond making history with the rooftop shoot, Matthews also engaged with the local community through exhibition matches and a dunk contest. He also shared tips and personal insights with the local hoopers.

He shares that his approach to basketball is never giving up. “That’s the one thing I love about being a Red Bull. It’s a company that’s always devoted to giving back to the community and giving back to people who are pushing themselves in life, and that’s me,” Matthews stated.

His visit championed the grassroots and streetball culture, showing that basketball thrives at every level — from casual neighborhood courts to the international stage.

This landmark visit by Lethal Shooter marks a first-of-its-kind moment for Philippine basketball. The event blended elite-level coaching, community engagement, and a record-breaking feat as the first person to shoot a basketball from Tenement’s rooftop, a moment shared on Lethal Shooter’s official Instagram.

He also celebrated the energy of the local community through a custom court mural designed by his cousins in collaboration with Tenement Visual Artists. The mural highlights Lethal Shooter’s iconic challenges across different locations, including Man vs. Turbine, reflecting his tenacity and passion for basketball while inspiring Filipino hoopers to bring the same determination as they pursue their goals.

If there’s one piece of advice he would give young Filipinos who dream of improving their game, the basketball icon shared, “Just continue to be patient. Don’t be in a rush. Understand that greatness takes time, and never allow failure to set you back. Use it to learn.” / PR S