Letigio: Alpha felicitations

This week, two alphas who have greatly influenced my life are celebrating their birthdays, and my gift is to roast them in my weekly column.

Alpha Shamae

My sister, Alpha by name and position in the family, is turning 42 (age reveal!) this week and she definitely will be having a grand time on her self-funded vacation (co-funded by yours truly).

My sister is the scariest person in the family (and the world). Her birth certificate fails to declare that she was actually born half a monster. I, on the other hand, was born an absolute “angel.”

But that half-monster feeds me and ensures I have my decent supply of potatoes, cheese, Korean noodles, and chicken to survive daily. Sometimes there’s kimchi, too!

In exchange, I make sure our Netflix is working well and the internet connection is at top speed so she can work for her generous dollar-paying boss (of which I am not jealous…at all).

She buys chocolates from Landers, I eat them. It’s a very symbiotic relationship.

I hope she gets paid more so we can start spending our vacations internationally next year, and I hope she forgets our agreement and still buys me a Christmas gift this year.

My sister is spending a good amount on a yacht tour and she gets to spend time with her “angel” youngest sister non-stop for a week. She is guaranteed a happy birthday!

Sir M

The other celebrant is a lowercase “alpha.” Since meeting him, I have grown professionally under his rather rough and dad-like training.

My former mentor turns 30-something this week and I hope he enjoys the “roaring” gift I’m sending him. In case his smart brain won’t get the tiger on the cover, it’s for Tiger Woods, because he loves golf (duh).

And if you don’t find that pun funny, you should hear his cringy uncle jokes. Trust me, they’re worse.

He deserves the gift because, at a time when I felt absolutely lost, he penned me a new future. He gave me a reason to dream again and showed me the steps to reach that goal.

His lessons became the foundation of a new dream that I am determined to pursue. For that, I will be forever grateful. (He also gave me trauma on the word, “Why?” so maybe not THAT grateful).

I thank him for holding this little girl’s hand and leading her to a new path, even though he later left me to stumble, fall, and fail on it.

I hope he’s always warm (especially this rainy season), no motorcycles on any road he has to travel on (fat chance), and that stupid people remain in the distance (so I’ll keep my distance).

Most of all, I wish Sir M a happy birthday!