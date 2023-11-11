Letigio: Duterte vs. Marcos: Which admin made us feel safer on the streets?

On Friday night, my friends were traversing Colon Street’s night market with our bags close to our chests, clutching our iPhones strongly in our hands.

My reporter-friend from another Cebu media outlet, whose career started in the police beat, told me to use my Android phone when calling a friend because if it got snatched, it wouldn’t be as painful to lose.

Later on that dawn, we discussed how times have changed since President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. took office last year, a historic ascension to the presidency.

My media friends and I began to differentiate how ordinary life changed since former President Rodrigo Duterte stepped down.

My editor-friend (who works with me in the same company) said she now refuses to ride a jeepney to work because once, a group of grown men hounded up a jeepney she rode and told all passengers, “Pasensyaay lang ta ha. Mangayo ra gyod mi’g gamay. May na lang kaysa manulis.”

One man was at the entrance of the jeep, while the others sat in the middle. The passengers clearly feared for their lives and were forced to give them some money.

The situation was a “polite” hold-up for the entire jeepney. Yes, they said sorry, but their words were clearly a threat. And the incident traumatized my editor-friend from riding public transport again.

My reporter-friend noticed that in the news they produce on a daily basis, the police have been significantly rounding up fewer drug hauls compared to Duterte’s administration.

As a former police reporter, I take her words with respect. She has seen countless raids and drug hauls in her time.

I agreed with both. Even I have started to feel scared walking the streets in the early evening for fear that I might find myself in a dangerous situation. I have recently seen a fellow passenger lose their phone on a snatching along Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

“In Duterte’s era, there were so many unjustified killings,” I told my friends. “But ironically, it also, at some point, made us feel safe.”

We agreed that the fear Duterte instilled in criminals forced the outlaws into their holes. This fear was not something Marcos was able to replicate.

While those who were willing to dip their toes into crime shivered at the sound of Duterte’s name, ordinary people were able to peacefully live their lives as long as they could tune out the sound of sirens on the war on drugs.

Yet I also wonder how much blood had to be shed for me and the ordinary people to feel safe in the Duterte era.

Was it worth the countless innocent lives that were collateral damage to the war on drugs so you and I could walk Colon Street without fear at night?

Yet I also admit that the return of petty crimes on the street troubles me. I was so used to the sense of safety under the Duterte administration, even when I was a journalist at that time who wrote about drug-related deaths on a daily basis.

I do not know which one I prefer, whether the overall peace in Marcos’ administration, when we don’t hear about too many drug-related deaths, outweighs the fear of our very own streets. Or do I prefer a country in bloodshed while enjoying the safety of my city?

I can only hope for both: a country in peace and safety on the streets. Or is that just a dream?

This column is by far not an investigative report, but a human perspective on how the nation’s leadership really does affect the lives of every single life on the street.